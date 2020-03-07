Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Scientific Games worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $15,329,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Scientific Games by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Scientific Games by 324.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $14.30 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

