Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,260 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Trueblue worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Trueblue by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

