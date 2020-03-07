Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,017 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

MD opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

