Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,559 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Patterson Companies worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

