Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $26.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

