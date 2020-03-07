Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $159.15 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.