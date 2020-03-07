Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 136,511 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,481,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

