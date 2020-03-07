Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033 shares of company stock worth $63,259. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.