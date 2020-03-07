Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

