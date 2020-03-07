Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Sequans Communications worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

SQNS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.77. Sequans Communications SA has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

