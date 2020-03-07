California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 116,640 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Five Star Senior Living worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

