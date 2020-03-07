iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $2.90 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

