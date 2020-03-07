Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.