$0.03 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $91.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

