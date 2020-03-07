$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,419.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $38,692,031.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE RH opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.28. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $256.27.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

