Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LM. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

