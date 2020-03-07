C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,190 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

