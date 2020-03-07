Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $45,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,485 shares of company stock worth $13,613,642 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,705,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 461,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.