C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,205 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

