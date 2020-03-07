Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urogen Pharma Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

URGN opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

