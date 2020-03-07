Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urogen Pharma Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

URGN opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: Correction

Earnings History and Estimates for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVX Co. Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
AVX Co. Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of M/I Homes Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of M/I Homes Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report