C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 57,746 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tivity Health from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.