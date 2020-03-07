Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ABB Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for ABB in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ABB opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. ABB has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

