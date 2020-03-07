FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ANAB stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

