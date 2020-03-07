Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

