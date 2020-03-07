Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Check Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Cap.

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

