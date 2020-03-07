Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

