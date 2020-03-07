Citigroup Inc. Purchases 142,003 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 108.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

