Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 148,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

