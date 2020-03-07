SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 100,025.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

