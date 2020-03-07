Citigroup Inc. Purchases 245,932 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.54 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

