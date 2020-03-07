Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,393 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.20% of CorePoint Lodging worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 123,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $6.70 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $393.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPLG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorePoint Lodging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

