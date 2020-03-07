C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

GHL stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

