C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 128,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.26. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

