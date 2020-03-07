C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

