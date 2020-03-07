C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

GNTX stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

