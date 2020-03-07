C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,150 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 582,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 464,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

