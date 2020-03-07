C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $57,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $15,594,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,653 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 648,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

