C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $43,000 Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Buckle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 694,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $10,046,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Buckle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.