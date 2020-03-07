Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

