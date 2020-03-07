C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $65,000 in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. 51.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LAWS opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

