BidaskClub Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.23.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.