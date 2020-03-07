3,710 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

