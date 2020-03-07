C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $40.27 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

