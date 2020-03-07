1,165 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.