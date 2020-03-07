Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush currently has a $400.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Apple from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $265.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

