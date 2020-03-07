C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

