C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 12,345 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $9,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Xerox by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 264,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 198,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xerox by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

