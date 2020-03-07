C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.