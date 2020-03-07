C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.08. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.