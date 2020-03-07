C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

